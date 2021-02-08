Utah police: Avalanche killed 4 local backcountry skiers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Four backcountry skiers in their 20s were killed when one of the deadliest avalanches in Utah history hit a popular canyon. Police said Sunday four other skiers managed to dig themselves out of the Saturday slide and didn’t suffer serious injuries. The skiers were from two separate groups and both had prepared with the necessary avalanche safety gear. The four killed were all from the Salt Lake City area, not far from the spot where they were buried by the avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. Avalanche forecasters rated the danger high this weekend. The avalanche was triggered by a skier.