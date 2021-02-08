Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 10:27PM EST until February 9 at 5:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

with locally higher amounts, particularly at elevations above

1500 feet.

* WHERE…Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 5 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be heaviest between the predawn

hours and late morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Remember to use

headlights while driving in snow, even during daylight, to help

other drivers see you.

The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org,

or by calling 5-1-1 from within the state.