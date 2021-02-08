Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 10:27PM EST until February 9 at 5:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 10:27PM EST until February 9 at 5:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NYUpdated
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
with locally higher amounts, particularly at elevations above
1500 feet.
* WHERE…Delaware and Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 5 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be heaviest between the predawn
hours and late morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Remember to use
headlights while driving in snow, even during daylight, to help
other drivers see you.
The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org,
or by calling 5-1-1 from within the state.