Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 10:27PM EST until February 9 at 5:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 10:27PM EST until February 9 at 5:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NYUpdated
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
with locally higher amounts over the higher terrain above 1500
feet.
* WHERE…Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, and
Wayne counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 5 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be heaviest between the predawn
hours and late morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Remember to use
headlights while driving in snow, even during daylight, to help
other drivers see you.
The latest road conditions for Pennsylvania can be found at
511pa.com, or by calling 5-1-1 from within the state.