Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 10:27PM EST until February 9 at 5:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

with locally higher amounts over the higher terrain above 1500

feet.

* WHERE…Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, and

Wayne counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 5 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be heaviest between the predawn

hours and late morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Remember to use

headlights while driving in snow, even during daylight, to help

other drivers see you.

The latest road conditions for Pennsylvania can be found at

511pa.com, or by calling 5-1-1 from within the state.