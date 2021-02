Winter Weather Advisory until 5 PM for Delaware, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow and snow showers. 0-2" additional snow. 40% High 30 (26-32) Wind W becoming NW 3-8 mph

A low will give us snow and snow showers Tuesday. The chance of snow will decrease into the afternoon, but we'll keep a few snow showers in the forecast Tuesday night.