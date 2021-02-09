A quirky Presidents Day sale: Washington’s hair, JFK sweater

BOSTON (AP) — It’s almost Presidents Day, and now there’s a chance to own a quirky piece of White House history. Boston-based RR Auction is opening bidding this week for nearly 300 presidential artifacts. They include locks of George and Martha Washington’s hair and Andrew Johnson’s order of a national day of mourning after Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. There’s also the pen that Warren Harding used to end U.S. involvement in World War I and John F. Kennedy’s crimson Harvard sweater. RR Auction spokesperson Mike Graff says the collection “honors America’s esteemed commanders-in-chief.” Online bidding gets underway on Thursday and runs through Feb. 18.