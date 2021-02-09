Asian stocks higher after Wall Street rises to new record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are higher after Wall Street rose to a new record. Shanghai, Tokyo and South Korea rose while Hong Kong declined. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed 0.7% higher. Investors were encouraged by company earnings and the possibility of government stimulus to combat the impact of the coronavirus. In Washington, President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats appear to be moving forward with a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan that includes a rise in the legally required minimum wage and payments to households. U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed concerns the spending might fuel inflation.