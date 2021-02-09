At Disney characters union, lawsuit seeks end to takeover

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Teamsters local that represents workers who play Mickey Mouse, Goofy and other characters at Walt Disney World was taken over almost two years ago by its parent union. The Teamsters cited “deficiencies” in the local’s leadership following repeated complaints from members. But now a former officer of Local 385 is suing the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, claiming the takeover has lasted too long. Gary Brown said in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Orlando last week that the Teamsters needs to end its trusteeship and hold elections for new officers. Members of Local 385 have key roles in central Florida’s tourism and transportation industries.