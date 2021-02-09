Attorney-at-paw? Filter makes lawyer look like cat in court

ALPINE, Texas (AP) — A Zoom court hearing in Texas took a detour when an attorney showed up looking like a kitten. That’s because of a Zoom filter that had been activated on the attorney’s device, which obscured his appearance and made him look like a cat. Judge Roy Ferguson shared the short video clip of the Tuesday mishap on YouTube. The judge says everyone involved handled the situation with professionalism and grace, but that it served as a reminder to always check for filters before logging on.