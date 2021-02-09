Bellator MMA promotion moving exclusively to Showtime

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Bellator mixed martial arts promotion is moving to Showtime. Bellator will air exclusively on the premium cable network under terms of their new agreement. Both the promotion and the network are owned by ViacomCBS. The telecast deal begins April 2 with the first in a series of Friday night events on Showtime, during which the promotion will launch a light heavyweight Grand Prix tournament. Bellator recently aired on CBS Sports Network. Before that, the promotion was on the DAZN streaming service, frustrating many fans.