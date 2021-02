BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday afternoon.

The victim involved in the stabbing suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It happened at 104 Henry St. around 3 p.m.

Police made no arrests.

The Binghamton Police Department is investigating the incident. No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.