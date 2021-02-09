Bond for officer who fatally shot Andre Hill reduced to $1M

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The judge in the case of an Ohio police officer charged with fatally shooting Andre Hill has reduced the bond of $3 million after the defense called it unconstitutional. Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh lowered the bond to $1 million during a hearing Tuesday for former Columbus Officer Adam Coy. His defense had requested reduction of the bond. Coy is charged in the December shooting death of Hill as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone with his left hand and his right hand not visible. Coy is white. Hill was Black. Coy has pleaded not guilty.