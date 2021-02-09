Boston puts road win streak on the line against New York

Boston Bruins (8-1-2, first in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (4-5-2, eighth in the East Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hits the road against New York trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Rangers are 4-5-2 against the rest of their division. New York is 10th in the Nhl with 32.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Bruins are 8-1-2 against opponents in the East Division. Boston averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Nhl. Charlie McAvoy leads the team serving 10 total minutes.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: K’Andre Miller leads the Rangers with a plus-seven in 11 games this season. Artemi Panarin has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with seven goals and has 15 points. Patrice Bergeron has 14 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Colin Blackwell: out (upper body), Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper body), Brendan Smith: day to day (upper body).

Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.