Divide on Syria again blocks U.N. Security Council action

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. envoy for Syria is urging the rival international players in Syria to bridge the divides that have blocked any moves toward peace. But the chasm remained too deep Tuesday for the Security Council to take any action. Envoy Geir Pedersen reiterated his disappointment to the powerful body that five rounds of discussions aimed at revising the war-torn country’s constitution ended without progress. The charter is a key step toward U.N.-supervised elections. But the council could not agree on a press statement that would have expressed regret that 17 months after a Constitutional Committee was launched drafting hasn’t started.