FBI launches probe after Alabama inmate activist injured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama prison system says it has asked the FBI to help investigate a violent altercation that hospitalized two officers and two inmates, including a well-known prison rights activist. The Alabama Department of Corrections says an incident occurred Jan. 30 between staff and inmates at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The prison system says the two officers suffered stab wounds and inmates Robert Council and Ephan Moore were transported to hospitals for treatment for their injuries. Sometimes known as Kinetic Justice, Robert Council is a prison rights activist who has been involved with prison strikes and other organization efforts.