Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged with accessory to murder

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served during World War II as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin. A prosecutor in Neuruppin said Tuesday that the man is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing. The man’s name wasn’t released in line with German privacy laws, The prosecutor says the suspect is considered fit enough to stand trial despite his age, though accommodations may have to be made to limit how many hours per day the court is in session.