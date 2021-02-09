Heavy snow creates severe traffic disruptions in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Heavy snow in parts of Germany has led to severe traffic disruptions as cars and trucks got stuck on highways for hours and more train connections were canceled. Hundreds of vehicles were trapped in sub-zero temperatures on the A2 highway in western Germany all night in a 37-kilometer (23-mile) traffic jam, Bielefeld police reported Tuesday. Rescue teams went from car to car handing out blankets and hot drinks. Traffic jams due to snowfall and icy roads were also reported in Brandenburg state in the east and in Hesse state in central Germany. Train service was also partially canceled in several regions.