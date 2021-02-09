Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Right-hander Chase Anderson and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $4 million, one-year contract. Anderson was 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in 10 appearances for Toronto last season. The 33-year-old was 29-16 with a 3.63 ERA over the previous three seasons in Milwaukee. Anderson is 54-42 with a 4.06 ERA in 176 career games (167 starts) over seven major league seasons with Arizona (2014-15), Milwaukee (2016-19) and Toronto (2020). He will be in the mix for a spot in the rotation with Vince Velasquez, Spencer Howard and Matt Moore. Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, and Zach Eflin should again start the season as Philadelphia’s top three starters.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired longtime NFL assistant Mike Sullivan as their new quarterbacks coach. The move is one of three made by the team to fill coaching vacancies. Sullivan replaces Matt Canada, who was promoted to offensive coordinator last month. Sullivan is a 16-year NFL coaching veteran, winning two Super Bowl rings with the New York Giants. The team also hired Chris Morgan as assistant offensive line coach and Matt Tomsho as quality control coach.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has dropped out of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 12 years. The Jayhawks’ record streak of 231 consecutive weeks ranked is over. Gonzaga and Baylor kept the top two spots, as they have all season, with the Bulldogs getting 55 of 63 first-place votes and the Bears getting the other eight. Michigan took advantage of Villanova’s loss at St. John’s to jump into the top three, Ohio State climbed three spots to No. 4 and the Wildcats rounded out the top 5. With Kansas and UCLA falling out, that leaves the AP Top 25 without the Jayhawks, Bruins and fellow bluebloods Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina for the first time since December 1961. It also means none of the 13 winningest Division I programs is ranked.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski had 28 points as Lafayette edged past Loyola (Md.) 80-76. Kyle Jenkins added 20 points for the Leopards. Santi Aldama led the Greyhounds with a career-high 30 points.