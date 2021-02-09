Here’s how the increase of testing SUNY students could impact the Southern Tier’s positivity rate

(WBNG) -- As students move back into their dorms for the Spring semester, Broome County will see an increase in coronavirus testing and reporting.

But just because there will be more tests administered weekly, doesn't mean there will be more cases.

In fact, the Broome County Health Department details that the more testing that takes place on the SUNY campuses may actually help the Southern Tier's positivity rate decline.

The Department explains that if the students test negative for the virus weekly, as they did last semester, the rate overall will decline.

"They have had a very low positivity there and with an increase in the number of tests being processed, that obviously produces a lot of negative tests and makes our positivity rate go down," said Rebecca Kaufman, Director of the Broome County Health Department.

Kaufman added that it is possible, however, for there to be an initial spike on campus after students move in, but after that time period she says she is not too concerned.

However, the Health Department cautions students that they should continue to be vigilant and avoid large, in person gatherings.