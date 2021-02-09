Impeachment trial goes blue, forcing network language calls

NEW YORK (AP) — The opening of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial featured some explicit language of the type not normally seen on daytime television, or broadcast TV at all. But ABC, CBS, NBC and the cable news networks all aired unedited the 13-minute film prepared by House impeachment managers that showed disturbing details of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Not everyone knew what to expect ahead of time. The language included obscene chants by demonstrators surging toward the Capitol. One expert said it’s difficult for network executives to decide not to air what is being seen on the floor of the U.S. Senate.