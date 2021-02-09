Interpol alert for New Zealand banker wanted by Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Interpol has issued a global alert for a New Zealand banker wanted by Germany in connection with a massive tax fraud scheme. The agency posted a ‘red notice’ on its website seeking information on the whereabouts of 53-year-old Paul Robert Mora, who is suspected of facilitating and concealing fraudulent transactions worth about $137 million. Mora is alleged to have acted on behalf of an investor while he worked at a large bank between 2006 and 2008. The case against Mora is part of a broader investigation into so-called cum-ex transactions where participants would lend each other shares to collect reimbursement for taxes they hadn’t paid.