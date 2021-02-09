Key arguments by Trump’s lawyers ahead of impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump stands trial before the Senate this week on an impeachment charge that accuses him of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. His lawyers foreshadowed in a 78-page memorandum on Monday a range of legal and factual arguments they intend to make at trial. Among those arguments is that the trial is prohibited by the Constitution, that Trump did not incite the riot at the Capitol and that his words are protected by the First Amendment.