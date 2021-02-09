Lebanese group gives a home away from home to health workers

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese civil group started up the coronavirus pandemic providing alternative housing to front-line health workers who worried about going home and infecting their families. But as disasters mount in Lebanon, Baytna Baytak, Arabic for “Our home is your home,” has had to expand its initiatives. After the Aug 4. port explosion that ravaged Beirut, it offered housing to those whose homes were wrecked as it helped them rebuild. Now it’s raised thousands of dollars to provide oxygen machines to COVID-19 patients. One of the group’s founders say it’s doing its best to fill the void left by a failed government.