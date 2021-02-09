Likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be announced

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Federal safety officials are expected to reveal what likely caused the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in Southern California last year.

The tragedy will be the focus of a National Transportation Safety Board hearing Tuesday, when the board will vote on the crash's probable cause and any recommendations to prevent future disasters.

Officials have said the crash appeared to be accidental and there was no sign of mechanical failure.

Bryant and the others were flying to a youth basketball tournament when the helicopter encountered thick fog north of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.