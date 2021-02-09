Likely causes of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be revealed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal safety officials are expected to reveal what are the likely causes of the helicopter crash last year that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in Southern California. Determining the causes is the focus of a National Transportation Safety Board hearing that started Tuesday. The board will vote on the crash’s probable cause or causes and any recommendations to prevent similar, future disasters. Officials have said the crash appeared to be accidental and there were no signs of mechanical failure. Bryant and the other passengers were flying to a youth basketball tournament when the helicopter ran into thick fog north of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020.