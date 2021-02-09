Myanmar protesters march again, defying ban on gatherings

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover took to the streets again in defiance of new rules that make their protests illegal. Police were arresting protesters and using water cannons in Mandalay, and a crowd also gathered in Yangon despite a heightened security presence. The decrees ban rallies of more than five people and impose a nighttime curfew in areas of the two cities where demonstrations had been occurring. The protesters are demanding that power be restored to the civilian government deposed by the Feb. 1 coup. The growing defiance was striking in a country where past demonstrations have been met with deadly force.