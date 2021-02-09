Trump at Mar-a-Lago? Palm Beach has other issues to consider

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The dispute over former President Donald Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago club got short shrift from the Palm Beach Town Council. After a daylong meeting Tuesday that covered numerous unrelated issues, the council heard a brief presentation from Trump’s attorney and the attorney representing the town. Both said they believe he has the right to live there. But an attorney for Trump’s neighbors argued that his presence violates a 1993 agreement between him and the town that he would no longer live there if Mar-a-Lago became a club. The council took no action on the matter and it’s unclear if members will take it up again.