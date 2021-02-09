PA’s first minimum wage increase since 2009 looms large

HARRISBURG (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced his intention to raise minimum wag during his budget address.

Now, businesses are worried the rise in pay could be too drastic.

Pennsylvania's minimum wage hasn't increased since 2009, when it rose to $7.25 per hour.

Governor Wolf hopes to raise it to $12 per hour this year, and $15 per hour next year.

The Northern Poconos Chamber of Commerce works with small businesses in the area, and Holly Przanyski from the chamber says the pay rise could hurt the local economy.

"It could also lead to job elimination. When they're looking at almost doubling what they're paying people, those part-time jobs and those lower paying jobs, they could feel like those aren't needed," she said.

"People could go from making $7.25 an hour to nothing," Przanyski added.

She said that most businesses in their coverage area presently pay more than minimum wage, knowing that a livable wage is important.