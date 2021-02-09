Penguins hire Hextall as GM, Burke as director of hockey ops

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired former rival Ron Hextall as the team’s new general manager. Hextall played goaltender for 11 seasons for the Philadelphia Flyers and later served as the team’s general manager. Hextall replaces Hall of Famer Jim Rutherford, who resigned abruptly last month. The Penguins also hired longtime NHL executive Brian Burke as the team’s director of hockey operations. Patrik Allvin, who served as interim general manager following Rutherford’s departure, will stay on staff as assistant GM.