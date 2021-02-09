Poland’s abortion ruling focus of debate in EU parliament

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Members of the European Parliament have debated a near-total abortion ban in Poland. Most lawmakers argued Tuesday during the debate in Brussels that women’s rights have been violated, although others praised authorities in Warsaw for what they called a defense of Christian values and human life. The debate comes after a constitutional court ruling in Poland resulted in the almost complete ban on abortion that took effect in late January. The European Union has no legal say over how its 27 member states regulate abortion, but the debate gave lawmakers from across the bloc the chance to air their views.