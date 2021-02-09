Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people were shot at a Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and someone was taken into custody afterward. Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press that the shooting happened Tuesday at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. She said one person was taken into custody, but that she didn’t know if it was the shooter. She also said she didn’t have further information on the attack, including how many people were shot or if anyone was killed. Police Chief Pat Budke said the situation was contained and there is no further threat. An FBI spokesman says the agency’s bomb technicians were headed to the scene.