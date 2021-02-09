Polish pride, free speech at stake in Holocaust libel case

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Warsaw court is scheduled to deliver a verdict in a closely watched libel case in which Polish national dignity and the independence of Holocaust research are said to be at stake. Two prominent Polish scholars of the Holocaust are being sued by the 81-year-old niece of a wartime village elder who feels a book they edited defames his memory by suggesting he had a role in the death of Jews. The niece is backed in her case by the Polish League Against Defamation, a right-wing group that works to fight against untruthful and harmful depictions of Poland. Several Holocaust institutes consider it a key test for freedom of research.