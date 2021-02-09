Prosecutors in Thailand file charges against protest leaders

BANGKOK (AP) — Prosecutors in Thailand have charged four prominent pro-democracy activists with sedition and defaming the monarchy for their protest activities. The case is the first of numerous ones lodged against participants in the student-led protest movement that is being prosecuted by the attorney general’s office. It also is the first in which the defendants are expected to spend significant time in jail, as suspects in other cases have usually been released after arrest. The protest movement has campaigned for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable.