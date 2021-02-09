Punished by Democrats, Greene consolidates support at home

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats and some Republicans have stripped Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments for her toxic social media posts. And she’s causing heartburn for traditional conservatives ahead of next year’s elections. But the freshman lawmaker might emerge stronger in her deep-red district in northwest Georgia. Greene’s social media history includes racist views, absurd conspiracy theories and endorsements of violence against elected officials. But even some of her foes back home are rallying around her against what they see as a Democratic power grab. Greene has been fundraising heavily over the dispute, and she sent a tweet calling her congressional colleagues “morons.”