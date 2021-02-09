Senate panel advances EPA nominee; GOP slams Interior pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has endorsed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, setting up a vote in the full Senate. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee advanced Regan’s nomination Tuesday on a 14-6 vote. Regan is the second Biden environment or energy nominee to win committee approval. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm was endorsed as energy secretary last week. A third Biden nominee, Deb Haaland, has not had a hearing on her selection to lead the Interior Department. Two Republican senators say they will oppose her confirmation, citing Biden’s decision to impose a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands and his rejection of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.