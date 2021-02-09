Serbia leader says nation among top in Europe in vaccination

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s populist president says he expected the Balkan country to take one of the leading positions in Europe when it comes to the rate of vaccination against the new coronavirus. Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday announced the arrival of an additional half a million doses of Chinese Shinopharm vaccines in Serbia. The initial shipment of one million Sinopharm vaccines has given Serbia a jumpstart in vaccination in the Balkans and wider. Vucic says tens of thousands of Russia’s Sputnik V and Western-made vaccines will also arrive and enable Serbia to have 1 million people inoculated with both doses..