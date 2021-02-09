SUNY Broome on its outreach efforts to students during the Spring semester

(WBNG) -- As second semester is officially underway, SUNY Broome administration officials said they're focused on keeping students engaged, and prioritizing their mental health needs.

The school said while the majority of students are still online for classes, they are encouraging students to join clubs and activities and, in a few days, will host a virtual student activity day or recruitment fair.

Carol Ross Scott, Vice President of Student Development and Chief Diversity Officer, added there is a push for counselors to reach out to students throughout the year so that students feel less isolated.

"We are all zoomed out and for us to get students engaged we have to be very intentional and very, very strategic with it," explained Ross Scott.

Ross Scott also said that the school will be implementing the use of certain apps like "circle in" so students can connect with one another, as if they were back in a physical classroom.