Super Bowl on CBS draws audience of 96.4 million viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl drew a total audience of 96.4 million viewers. CBS said Tuesday that the audience included record digital numbers for a game that had lost its competitive edge by halftime — Tampa Bay won 31-9 — and was marked by limited watch parties because of the pandemic. The most watched Super Bowl was in 2015. The New England-Seattle game drew 114.4 million viewers. CBS said Sunday’s championship was the most live-streamed NFL game, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute. Kansas City led all metered markets. The Boston market, buoyed by Tampa Bay and ex-Patriot quarterback Tom Brady, was second and Tampa was third.