Syrian who fled to Germany 5 years ago runs for parliament

BERLIN (AP) — A 31-year-old Syrian man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2015 has just launched his campaign to run in Germany’s federal election on Sept. 26. Tareq Alaows joined the Green Party last year and is running as their candidate in the Oberhausen-Dinslaken constituency in western Germany. He is no stranger to politics and rights activism. Alaows volunteered as a human rights activist in Syria and organized protests against the living conditions for asylum-seekers in Germany. Alaows, who is fluent in German and works as a legal counselor for asylum-seekers, says he wants to give a voice to the country’s asylum-seekers in Parliament.