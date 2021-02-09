Truck, plow crash closes lanes I-88 in the village of Sidney

SIDNEY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- According to 511NY, all lanes and both shoulders of I-88 near Exit 9 in the village of Sidney, N.Y. are closed to traffic due to a truck and plow crash.

Emergency crews and the New York State Department of Transportation are on the scene, but there are no injuries reported, 511NY reports.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 9 to State Route 7. Motorists can reenter I-88 at the Exit 8 Interchange in the town of Bainbridge, N.Y.

