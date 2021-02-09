Trump fumes, GOP senators baffled by legal team’s debut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump fumed that his attorneys’ performance on the opening day of his second impeachment trial was a disaster as allies and Republican senators questioned their strategy. Trump watched the proceedings in Washington from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday and was furious at what he saw. Senators, too, balked at what they described as an unfocused and rambling performance as Trump’s team and Democratic House managers began to lay out their cases in front of the Senate jury. Trump was impeached for a historic second time over a riot at the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.