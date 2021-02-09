Trump’s trial starting: ‘Grievous crime’ or just ‘theater’?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial. It’s an undertaking like no other in U.S. history as the defeated former president is charged with inciting a violent mob at the Capitol to overturn the election. His lawyers insist he is not guilty. Prosecutors say he must be convicted for what they call this “most grievous constitutional crime” even after leaving the White House. The proceedings are set to start Tuesday with a debate and vote on whether it’s even constitutional to prosecute the former president now that he’s no longer in office. The trial is expected to continue through the weekend.