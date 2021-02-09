United Way Worldwide CEO Gallagher resigns amid turmoil

Brian A. Gallagher, who has led United Way Worldwide, the world’s largest privately funded nonprofit since 2009, abruptly announced his resignation Tuesday amid allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the charity. Gallagher’s resignation goes into effect on March 1. The group’s board of directors plans to announce an interim CEO before he leaves. In November, following complaints filed by three former female employees with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, United Way Worldwide hired law firm Proskauer Rose to investigate the claims and the way the nonprofit’s leadership handled them. Last week, the firm said that management’s handling of the complaints was appropriate.