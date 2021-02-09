WHO says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

WUHAN, China (AP) — A World Health Organization expert says the coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab and is more likely to have jumped to humans from an animal. WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the assessment at the end of a visit by a WHO team that is investigating the possible origins of the coronavirus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The first cases were discovered in the city in December 2019. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has collected extensive virus samples, leading to allegations that it may have caused the original outbreak by leaking the virus into the surrounding community. China has strongly rejected that possibility.