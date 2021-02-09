WHO says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

6:04 P.M. UPDATE:

WUHAN, China (AP) — A World Health Organization expert says the coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab and most probably jumped to humans via an intermediary species.

WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the assessment in a summation of a WHO team's investigation into the possible origins of the coronavirus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first cases were discovered in December 2019.

