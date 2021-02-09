Winter Weather Advisory issued February 9 at 6:05AM EST until February 9 at 5:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with

locally higher amounts over higher terrain above 1500 feet.

* WHERE…Sullivan and Delaware counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will taper in the late

morning hours.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.