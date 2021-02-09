Winter Weather Advisory issued February 9 at 6:05AM EST until February 9 at 5:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 9 at 6:05AM EST until February 9 at 5:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NYUpdated
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with
locally higher amounts over higher terrain above 1500 feet.
* WHERE…Sullivan and Delaware counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will taper in the late
morning hours.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.