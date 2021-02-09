‘Wonder Woman’ star Gadot showcases women of wonder in doc

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is stepping behind the camera on her latest project. The 35-year-old Israeli actor is an executive producer of “Impact,” a short-form documentary series that debuts April 19 on the National Geographic channel. The six-part series follows women in Brazil, California, Michigan and Puerto Rico, among other places, who overcome obstacles despite living in areas affected by violence and poverty. Gadot calls them her “women of wonder because they are the true heroes.”