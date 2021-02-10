2 more bodies found six weeks after Norway landslide

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities say they have found two more victims of one of the worst landslides in modern Norwegian history that swept away homes in a residential area. The total death toll from the Dec. 30 landslide is believed to be 10. Last month, authorities stopped searching after finding seven victims, saying there was no hope of finding more survivors in the ravaged hillside in Ask, a village north of Oslo. Police spokeswoman Mari Stoltenberg said late Tuesday the two latest bodies were found under quick clay, which can rapidly change from solid to liquid form when it is disturbed. The exact cause of the landslide isn’t yet known. However, combined with excessive precipitation and damp winter weather, the quick clay may have contributed to the landslide.