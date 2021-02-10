8 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for killing publisher

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A special tribunal in Bangladesh has sentenced to death eight Islamic militants tied to a banned group for the 2015 killing of a publisher of books on secularism and atheism. The Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal read the verdicts in a packed courtroom in the presence of six defendants. Another two, including a sacked military official, remain at large. The prosecution says they belong to the banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam. In October 2015, suspected militants hacked to death the in a market near the Dhaka University. On the same day, another publisher survived a near simultaneous attack also in Dhaka. Both were linked to Bangladeshi-American writer and blogger Avijit Roy, who also was hacked to death in February 2015.