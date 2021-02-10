AP promotes Daisy Veerasingham to COO

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press on Wednesday named Daisy Veerasingham as its executive vice president and chief operating officer. The new role, effective immediately, gives her responsibility over all the company’s units, which will report to both her and CEO Gary Pruitt. She will continue to report to Pruitt and remain on AP’s management committee, which sets policy and makes business decisions. Veerasingham has been AP’s chief revenue officer since 2019, overseeing the news cooperative’s sales, product, marketing and customer operations globally, and before that was head of global sales. She joined AP in 2004.