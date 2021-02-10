Arenas, stadiums may open under strict limitations

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday arenas and stadiums may open with limitations for sports and musical performances.

Cuomo said arenas with an over a 10,000 person capacity may open with a 10% capacity limit.

He also said ticket holders must have a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

Face masks, social distancing, and temperature checks are required. There will also be mandatory assigned seating.

Governor Cuomo said this will start at the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings game at Barclays Center in New York City on Feb. 23.